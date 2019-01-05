Home States Kerala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala flays CM Pinarayi Vijayan over hartal violence

Referring to widespread incidents of violence in the past two days, Chennithala said the responsibility for the failure of law and order in the state lies squarely with the Chief Minister.

Published: 05th January 2019

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The State Home department had been a total failure in preventing RSS violence, accused Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. Referring to widespread incidents of violence in the past two days, Chennithala said the responsibility for the failure of law and order in the state lies squarely with the Chief Minister.

The CM failed to address the Sangh Parivar led violence. “On one hand, the RSS and the BJP have been unleashing violence in the state; even journalists were attacked. On the other hand, the CPM also led the violence. The government and the Home Department completely failed to prevent this violence. 

“The Chief Minister is responsible for the law and order failure. “The DGP has failed. The Chief Minister should have reprimanded the DGP,” said Chennithala referring to reports that the DGP expressed his displeasure to the district police chiefs over the violence.

