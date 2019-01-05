Child Rights’ Commission to serve notice on TDB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Child Rights Commission will serve notices on the Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB) and other stakeholders on a petition citing lack of child-friendly facilities at Sabarimala.

Commission chairperson P Suresh’s direction came on a petition filed by Aluva-based NGO Sourakshika. There are no safety precautions at the bathing ghat at Pampa. Child-friendly toilets with low-level closets are unavailable. Sabarimala buses do not have seats reserved for children.

Children do not get the front row of the queue before the sanctum sanctorum. Lack of places to take rest and unavailability of potable water to child pilgrims make it a harrowing experience for them. The Devaswom Board and Commissioner too will be served notices.