Confusion over 47-yr-old Srilankan woman’s entry; thantris rule out purification

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a day of confusion and speculation over the entry of a 47-year-old Sri Lankan woman at Sabarimala on Friday. While the woman Sasikala, who reached Sannidhanam along with her husband Saravanamaran and son, told reporters on Friday morning they were denied darshan by the police, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the woman had indeed entered the temple.

Meanwhile, the government and the Thanthri Samajam have played down the development. The Thanthri Samajam indicated there was no need for ‘purification’ rituals at the temple, as the 47-year-old is not a menstruating woman. Going by Chief Minister’s version, Sasikala becomes the third woman below 50 to visit the temple. She had presented her medical records of uterus removal at the police guard room before the visit.

On Tuesday, the temple was closed for an hour to conduct purification rituals after two young women - Bindu and Kanaka Durga - entered the temple in the early morning. The closing down of the temple by thantri had invited criticism from various corners, including the CM, who asked the thantri to step down. On Friday, the TDB sought an explanation from thantri in this regard.

The Akhila Kerala Thanthri Samajam is of the view there was no violation of traditions and practices, as the woman devotee was not a menstruating woman. Speaking to Express, Pudayoor Jayanarayanan Namboodiripad, northern region secretary of the samajam said as per tradition, menstruating women do not enter.

“I don’t know the specific details of this particular issue, and I am not sure whether she entered the temple or not. However, age is not the criterion here; whether she’s a menstruating woman or not is what matters, as per the tradition and practices. It was only after the HC fixed the age limit of 10 to 50 years in 1991, it became the criterion. Here, in this case, she has produced medical records of uterus removal, so there’s no violation of tradition,” he said.

CM confirms Lankan woman’s entry

On Friday Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed the entry of the Sri Lankan woman to the temple. Speaking at a public meeting at Kilimanoor, Pinarayi mocked the Sangh Parivar for calling a hartal after two women entered the shrine. In the morning, when reports came out about the entry of the woman, neither the thantri nor the Travancore Devaswom Board confirmed the same. Later, top government and police sources confirmed the development, but played down the same.

Initially, there were reports the woman had to return without having darshan on Thursday night. She arrived at Pampa with her husband Saravanamaran, their son and another person. Besides her passport, which showed her age as 46, the woman also presented medical records of uterus removal at the police guard room at Pampa. The police allowed her to trek to the shrine with the accompaniment of two cops in mufti. When the news broke on the woman’s visit, a group of devotees started a namajapa protest at the shrine.

As per initial reports, when she came to know about the protest, the woman returned and other members of the group made darshan. The woman later even claimed non-cooperation of the police forced her to return without having darshan. However, speaking to Express, top police sources said the woman made such a statement due to security reasons.

The entry of Sasikala had also revealed a change in the stance taken by the police following the government making it clear it was bound to provide protection to women devotees. Responding to the media on Thursday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had made it clear the government was open to more young women visiting the temple. He pointed out the government was bound to provide security to women devotees coming to the hill shrine in view of the apex court order.

CCTV visual

Though there was confusion about the entry of Sri Lankan woman initially, it was based on a CCTV visual from Sannidhanam that the police claimed she had in fact offered darshan at Sabarimala. However, this claim was also refuted by a few saying the woman in the CCTV visual carried a different colour “Irrumudiketu” and not the one carried by Sasikala.

‘She fears threat to her life’

A top cop said the woman herself did not confirm her entry to the media because she feared threat to her life and she wanted to leave India without landing in any trouble. “She had her darshan, but she doesn’t want to reveal it because she was afraid and want to reach back home in Sri Lanka safely,” the officer said.