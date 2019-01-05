Home States Kerala

For Pakistan lady Mariam, Palakkad will be her home hereafter

For Mariam Yousuf, a native of Pakistan, Palakkad will be her home hereafter. After waiting for nearly a decade, she was finally granted Indian citizenship on Friday.

Published: 05th January 2019

By Express News Service

 PALAKKAD/KOCHI: For Mariam Yousuf, a native of Pakistan, Palakkad will be her home hereafter. After waiting for nearly a decade, she was finally granted Indian citizenship on Friday. In Kerala, 34 foreigners are awaiting Indian citizenship in the last couple of years.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data, Kerala is one of the leading states from where a large number of persons have applied for Indian citizenship. Of the total 905 applications pending, 34 are from the state. Maharashtra (162) has the highest followed by Gujarat (125), Haryana (112), Uttar Pradesh (86) and Karnataka (61).

Mariam received the citizenship certificate from District Collector D Balamurali. It was in 2008 the Lahore native had married Imdad Shamil of Diara street in Palakkad after meeting online. The law insists a non-Indian citizen to stay for at least seven years in the country to be eligible for citizenship. Mariam  had applied for it through the district administration in 2017.

“It’s upto the district authorities to prepare a report on an application and send it to the state government, which then forwards it with its recommendations to the Centre. The central agency then conducts a field inquiry,” the officers said.    

