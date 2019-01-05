Home States Kerala

KPMG to audit Syro-Malabar land deals

Global consultancy firm KPMG has been roped in by the Vatican-appointed panel, which is looking into the controversial land deals in the Syro-Malabar Church. 

By Anuja Susan Varghese
KOCHI:  Global consultancy firm KPMG has been roped in by the Vatican-appointed panel, which is looking into the controversial land deals in the Syro-Malabar Church. The panel’s move, to bring greater credibility to the probe, means the KPMG will audit all the land transactions carried out by the Church between 2013- 2018. “Consultancy firm KPMG will conduct a comprehensive audit and check if any financial irregularities have taken place in the land deals carried out by the Church,” said Joseph Injodey, convener of the five-member committee, to look into the land scam.  

It was in November, the KPMG was approached by the committee. “There have been demands from all sections within and outside the Church to appoint an independent firm to deal with the financial matters of the Church. We as Church officials have our limitations in accessing the financial data,” said Injodey.  Meanwhile, a source told Express the committee was forced to bring in an expert firm as an internal enquiry would not get the desired credibility. 

“There is no point in appointing the same authorities from the Church to probe the financial irregularities. The committee report along with the KPMG findings will be submitted to the Vatican,” he said. According to the source, the KPMG has got down to work and it is expected to submit the report within a couple of months.

“Our mandate is clear - to get to the bottom of the whole thing, including those pertaining to the past deals. Also we are in no way linked with the land transactions, past or present, “ the source said. Recently, in a blow to the Syro-Malabar Church, the District Munsif Court had stayed the land deal with a major city-based business house.

“The Church will address the issue and get it resolved, while also attempting to get the stay vacated,” said Jimmy Poochakkat, Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson. He said the Church will be holding the Synod meeting on Monday. According to the sources, the timing of the Synod is crucial, given the ongoing rumblings within the Church. 

