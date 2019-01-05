Home States Kerala

More women to trek Sabarimala, Kerala police feel pressure

Sabarimala Adivasi Rights Restoration Committee convener M Geethanandan said a state-level meeting would be convened on January 14 as part of the renaissance protest against casteism and brahminism.

Published: 05th January 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala
By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The final phase of the Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala is likely to be a tense affair with more women expected to visit the hill shrine and the police anticipating a complete breakdown of the law-and-order situation. A senior police team led by state chief Loknath Behera on Friday took stock of the situation and devised measures to strengthen security at Sabarimala.

“We’ll take adequate measures to prevent untoward incidents. Special security arrangements will be made during Makaravilakku,” said Behera.

ALSO READ | How a psychologist helped Bindu and Kanaka Durga enter Sabarimala

A few progressive organisations have already announced their plans to bring more women to the Lord Ayyappa temple. Sabarimala Adivasi Rights Restoration Committee convener M Geethanandan on Friday said more young women would trek after Makaravilakku. Though the committee had planned to bring women of restricted age to Sannidhanam during the initial days of the Makaravilakku season, it postponed the decision following the visit of Kanaka Durga and Bindu to the shrine on January 2.

ALSO READ: 'Bank accounts of Kerala hartal hooligans will be frozen'

Geethanandan said a state-level meeting would be convened on January 14 as part of the renaissance protest against casteism and Brahminism. In a symbolic protest, they will also burn an effigy of ‘thantra samuchayam’. Meanwhile, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi has affirmed the nature of protests will turn more aggressive if the government again attempts to take women in proscribed age limit to the hill shrine. In a meeting here, the Samithi decided to stand by the thantri on temple rituals issue and launch a massive campaign against the entry of young women to Sabarimala.

Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar also said the Union Government should launch a probe into the involvement of SDPI, PFI and Maoists in bringing women to Sabarimala to break the age-old temple ritual.

TDB to seek explanation from thantri
T’Puram: The Travancore Devaswom Board will seek an explanation from Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu on the purification ritual performed after Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga entered the temple on Wednesday.

Bombs hurled at  leaders’ houses 
Bombs were hurled at the houses of MLA A N Shamseer and CPM leader P Sasi, and BJP MP V Muraleedharan

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Women's Entry Sabarimala protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp