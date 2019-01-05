Pathamuttam Church issue: DCC march turns violent

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A long march organised by District Congress Committee to the office of the district police chief in protest against the attack on St Paul’s Anglican Church, Koombadi, and its carol team, turned violent on Friday.

As many as 11 persons, including Congress members, police men, and a media person, were injured in stone-pelting and lathicharge.

Though the police resorted to lathicharge at the venue of the sit-in protest led by Congress leaders Oommen Chandy and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, workers formed a human wall to save them. However, tension prevailed near the collectorate for nearly two hours.