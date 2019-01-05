Prohibitory orders issued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the violence, prohibitory orders have been enforced under the Nedumangad and Valiyamala police station limits for three days. The Nedumangad police have so far booked 100 people for the attacks. Rural police chief P Asok Kumar said investigation is on to arrest all accused involved in the crimes. “Tension is still prevailing in certain areas.

So we are implementing the prohibitory orders,” he said.At Malayinkeezhu, where BJP-CPM clashes were reported on a massive scale the other day, three bombs were recovered from the premises of the Saraswathi Vidyanikethan School. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were clamped in Adoor for three days.