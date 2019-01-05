Home States Kerala

Sabarimala Karma Samithi demands probe against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Samithi demanded the police, which continue to harass genuine devotees in the name of security, should be removed from the temple premises.

Published: 05th January 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

Ayyappa-Jyothi

Devotees participating in the Ayyappa Jyothi programme in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi seeking protection of the customs at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Friday demanded that the Union Government should probe the alleged connections of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Maoist and fundamentalist organisations. “By resorting to obnoxious activities in Sabarimala, Pinarayai Vijayan has no locus standi to continue in the Chief Minister’s post and he should resign.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is frequently in touch with a few banned organisations and this is a big threat to the national security,” Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar said addressing a press conference after the Samithi meeting held here.

The Samithi demanded the police, which continue to harass genuine devotees in the name of security, should be removed from the temple premises. “The CM has no right to decide temple matters. The devaswom board which is supposed to take the decision on temple affairs is not willing to take the right decisions.

The members of the devaswom should resign,” Kumar said adding the Samithi has decided to intensify the protests. He said they would lay siege to the money offering boxes at temples in the state and organise a seminar in Delhi to garner international attention. On January 11, 12 and 13, Ayyappa Ratha Yatras will be organised in every district and on January 18, a secretariat march will be organised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Karma Samithi Sabarimala Women's Entry Pinaarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp