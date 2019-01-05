Sabarimala Karma Samithi demands probe against CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Friday demanded that the Union Government should probe the alleged connections of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Maoist and fundamentalist organisations. “By resorting to obnoxious activities in Sabarimala, Pinarayai Vijayan has no locus standi to continue in the Chief Minister’s post and he should resign.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) is frequently in touch with a few banned organisations and this is a big threat to the national security,” Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar said addressing a press conference after the Samithi meeting held here.

The Samithi demanded the police, which continue to harass genuine devotees in the name of security, should be removed from the temple premises. “The CM has no right to decide temple matters. The devaswom board which is supposed to take the decision on temple affairs is not willing to take the right decisions.

The members of the devaswom should resign,” Kumar said adding the Samithi has decided to intensify the protests. He said they would lay siege to the money offering boxes at temples in the state and organise a seminar in Delhi to garner international attention. On January 11, 12 and 13, Ayyappa Ratha Yatras will be organised in every district and on January 18, a secretariat march will be organised.