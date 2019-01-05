Home States Kerala

Sabarimala thantri is a 'Brahmin monster' for conducting a 'purification' ceremony says Kerala minister

Following entry of two women Kanakadurga and Bindu, the tantri Kandaru Rajeevaru, closed the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine to perform the 'purification' ceremony.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Melsanthi Vasudevan Namboothiri closing the sreekovil of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on the advice of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on Wednesday | Express

By PTI

KOCHI: A senior Kerala minister Saturday attacked the Sabarimala temple's thantri (chief priest), calling him a "Brahmin monster" for conducting a 'purification' ceremony after two women in the menstrual age group entered the shrine.

The women, Kanaka Durga (44) and Bindu (42), entered the shrine and offered prayers on Wednesday, breaking a centuries-old tradition.

Following this, the thantri, Kandaru Rajeevaru, closed the sanctum sanctorum to perform the 'purification' ceremony.

Kerala public works department (PWD) minister and senior CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran asked if a man who treated "a sister as impure" can be considered human.

"The thantri is a symbol of caste devil. He is not a Brahmin. He is a Brahmin monster. If a Brahmin becomes a monster, he will be a terror," he told reporters here.

"He is not a 'shuddha (pure) Brahmin'. He does not have any love, respect and allegiance towards Lord Ayyappa," the minister alleged.

Kanakadurga and Bindu had entered the hallowed precincts, guarded by police.

Their entry into the shrine came three months after the Supreme Court's historic judgement lifting the ban on the entry of girls and women between 10 to 50 years of age into the hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa -- the eternally celibate deity.

Despite the court's ruling, which came on September 28 last year, no one from the 'barred' age group was able to offer prayers at the shrine because of frenzied protests by devotees and right-wing outfits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Bindu Kanaka Durga women's entry into sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp