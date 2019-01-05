Special arrangements ahead of Makaravilakku festival

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With barely a fortnight left for the Makaravilakku festival in Sabarimala, the police and district administration have made elaborate arrangements here to avert the likelihood of stampedes. In 2011, 104 people, who had come to witness the Makara Jyothi, were killed and over 40 persons were injured when a jeep ploughed into pilgrims at Pulmedu. While some of the victims died after getting trapped under the wheels of the jeep, the accident created panic among the devotees, resulting in the stampede.

Kattappana DySP Rajmohan told Express the police department in coordination with the district administration will make all necessary arrangements for pilgrims to witness Makara Jyothi in Pulmedu, Panchalimedu and Sathram without any hassles. “Around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed,” he said.

Sabarimala special commissioner M Manoj on Friday reviewed the preparations and security measures at a meeting held at Vandiperiyar. He directed officers to take the necessary safety precautions in Pulmedu, Parunthumpara and Panchalimedu areas, factoring in the heavy rush of devotees.

As part of the ‘Safe Zone Project’, the Motor Vehicles Department will offer services, including recovery vehicles at seven major centres - Kuttikkanam, Mundakayam, Vandiperiyar, Kumily, Parunthumpara, Kakkikkavala and Peermade. The KSRTC will operate chain services between Kumili and Kozhikkanam, for which around 60 KSRTC buses will be used. The KSRTC will deploy mobile vans at Kozhikkanam as well.

The district water authority will make arrangements to supply potable water to pilgrims. Water tanks of 500 litre capacity will be put up at a gap of one km each from Kozhikkanam to Pullumedu. Tankers will be used to replenish the tanks.BSNL has already erected a temporary mobile tower at Pullumedu, which will function from January 13- 15.

Deputy DMO P K Sushama told reporters medical facilities, including ambulance service, will be provided at Pullumedu under the leadership of Health Department authorities.