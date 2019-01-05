State stares at 48-hr strike on Jan 8, 9

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Undeterred by the hardships faced by the public and the shop owners alike during the BJP-backed Sabarimala Karma Samithi hartal, the Joint Trade Union Council - a platform of various trade unions - will conduct a 48-hours-long pan India general strike beginning on January 7 midnight.

The strike is being conducted in protest against corporate appeasement and various anti-workers policies of the Central Government, CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan said.