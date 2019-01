By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar has flayed the Sabarimala thantri for not valuing the Supreme Court verdict and sought his resignation.

Inaugurating the International Theatre Conference at John Mathai Centre, Aranattukara, on Friday, Sunilkumar questioned the power of the thantri to conduct the purification rituals in the temple.

Sunilkumar also alleged that the thantri had indulged in anti-social activity and he should be removed from the post.