Swimming prodigy eyes Guinness Record

KOZHIKODE: At first glance, Muhammed Aadhil hailing from Chaliyam here comes across as a laconic teenager. His economy with the use of words, however, has not hampered his ability to think big - the 17-year-old dreams of making it to the Guinness Book of World Records someday for swimming with hands and feet tied.

Aadhil started swimming, when he was barely three-years-old, in a masjid pond near his home under the guidance of his father Abdulla Kutty, who is a DTH technician. Right from the age of six, Aadhil started practising swimming with his hands and feet tied. “I practise on Sundays and other holidays,” says Aadhil. Abdullah Kutty, who is upbeat on his son realising his dream, said, “He got the idea from a TV programme. He is quite good at swimming.”

Aadhil’s first shot at scripting a world record came in 2012 when he was just nine-and-a-half years-old. He had surpassed the record set by 10-year-old Huang Li of China, who swam more than three km (1.8 miles), in a tributary of the Yangtze in 2007, in three hours. Aadhil eclipsed the record when he swam 4.68 km (2.9 miles) in the Chaliyar - from Dolphin point in Beypore to Kodampuzha - in three hours and 48 minutes.

Though the organising committee sent the unedited video of the event to the Guinness authorities, Aadhil’s feat was not officially acknowledged since he had not attained the prescribed age. An organising committee has been formed to help Aadhil realise his Guinness dream. “A lot of money is required for the effort. We are not in a position to afford the expenses.

Friends and locals have promised their support. We hope to undertake it in April or May. We have got ourselves registered on the Guinness World Records official website,” said Abdullah Kutty. The existing world record, for swimming with hands and feet tied, is in the name of Gopal Kharvi from Udupi district in Karnataka