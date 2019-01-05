Home States Kerala

Travancore Devaswom Board to seek explanation from Sabarimala thantri

The board has sought an explanation from the thantri who conducted a purification ritual, allegedly without the consent of the board.

Published: 05th January 2019 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Melsanthi Vasudevan Namboothiri closing the sreekovil of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on the advice of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will seek an explanation from Sabarimala thantri Kandararu  Rajeevaru on the purification ritual held after the visit of two young women to the shrine. The women, Bindu hailing from Kozhikode and Kanakadurga from Malappuram, entered the temple on Wednesday early morning.

The thantri then conducted a purification ritual, allegedly without the consent of the board. The decision to seek an explanation was taken by the TDB meeting on Friday. The thantri has to reply within 15 days. The board had earlier assigned TDB commissioner N Vasu to submit a report on the incident. Vasu handed the report on Friday morning. 

The commissioner’s report says the thantri’s act was a violation of the Devaswom manual. He did not seek prior permission of the board, it said. After the meeting, Padmakumar told media persons the thantri’s act was against the spirit of the SC verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages to the shrine. 

Padmakumar said the thantri had contacted him before the ritual. “He called from another person’s phone and informed he did not have any option other than to conduct the purification ritual. The priest said he had decided it earlier,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDB Thantri Dewaswom Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp