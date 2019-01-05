Travancore Devaswom Board to seek explanation from Sabarimala thantri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will seek an explanation from Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru on the purification ritual held after the visit of two young women to the shrine. The women, Bindu hailing from Kozhikode and Kanakadurga from Malappuram, entered the temple on Wednesday early morning.

The thantri then conducted a purification ritual, allegedly without the consent of the board. The decision to seek an explanation was taken by the TDB meeting on Friday. The thantri has to reply within 15 days. The board had earlier assigned TDB commissioner N Vasu to submit a report on the incident. Vasu handed the report on Friday morning.

The commissioner’s report says the thantri’s act was a violation of the Devaswom manual. He did not seek prior permission of the board, it said. After the meeting, Padmakumar told media persons the thantri’s act was against the spirit of the SC verdict allowing the entry of women of all ages to the shrine.

Padmakumar said the thantri had contacted him before the ritual. “He called from another person’s phone and informed he did not have any option other than to conduct the purification ritual. The priest said he had decided it earlier,” he said.