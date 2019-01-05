Traders move Kerala High Court against hartal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A batch of public interest litigations was filed before the Kerala High Court on Friday seeking a directive to the state government to take appropriate action to prohibit the conduct of hartal or strike in the state. The petitioners also sought to declare hartal or strike declared in any form by any organisation affecting the normal life of the citizens, as unconstitutional.

The petitions were filed by the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sulthan Bathery Merchant Association and George Vattukulam, from Thrissur. According to traders’ organisations, the political parties called 97 hartals in 2018 and it has badly affected their business. The political parties also resorted to destruction of properties in the name of hartal.

The situation in the state is very deplorable. The conduct of hartals infringed the fundamental right of traders. In fact, the hartal had the effect of the bandh, which was banned by the High Court. No political party or organisation can claim that they are entitled to paralyse the industry and commerce in the state and prevent citizens from exercising their fundamental rights or duties.

Such a claim cannot be accepted as a legitimate exercise of fundamental rights by any political party, the plea stated. It is the duty of the government to take effective measures to curb the practice of declaring hartal or strike at any cost.

Up in arms

The Sulthan Bathery Merchants’ Association sought a directive to the police to provide adequate protection to open shops and conduct business on the national bandh day bandh is scheduled to be held on January 8 and 9