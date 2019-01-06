143 cases registered as Kannur remains on boil

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The violence that erupted in Kannur on the hartal day continued unabated on Saturday with both the CPM and BJP-RSS workers attacking enemy camps and even the houses of party leaders. With bombs hurled at houses of A N Shamseer MLA, former CPM district secretary P Sasi and the ancestral house of V Muralidharan MP and the situation going out of control on Friday night, the police have strengthened their security in sensitive areas including Thalasserry.

Kannur SP G Shiva Vikram has asked the policemen on leave to report back at the earliest. A big posse of police have been stationed at many centres and SP Shiva Vikram and Collector Mir Muhammad Ali are giving instruction regarding the peacekeeping at volatile places. More forces have been deployed at various places in the district due to the continued violence. The armed force which reached Thalasserry on Saturday morning took out a route march through the town.

DGP Loknath Behera has asked the police to act tough on the perpetrators of violence. The police have provided security for the houses of other prominent leaders in the district. The party offices are also being given protection. A BJP worker was taken into custody in connection with the incident in which DYFI worker, Vysakh, was hacked by alleged BJP workers on Friday night. A case has been registered for an attempt to murder against five other BJP workers also.