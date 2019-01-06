Kerala floods: 6,594 families given aid for house reconstruction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has issued the first instalment of the financial assistance to 6,594 families for reconstruction of houses damaged in the floods. State Disaster Relief Commissioner P H Kurian reviewed the progress of the financial assistance distribution.

The assistance is being given by categorising the damage into six categories. Already 7,457 families have applied for assistance to construct houses on their own land. Of this, the first instalment has been given to 6,594 families.

An amount of Rs 95,100 is given as the first instalment in high ranges while in the plains it is Rs 1.01 lakh. Of the total Rs 4 lakh, the remaining amount will be given in two instalments.

The first instalment to all the deserving applicants will be given by next week. Of the 2,43,690 families with partially damaged houses, assistance has been given to 57,067 families. As many as 81 helpline centres have been set up at the block and municipality levels to aid applicants for house reconstruction.