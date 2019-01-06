Home States Kerala

BJP plans to step up agitation against Kerala government

The BJP is all set to strengthen its agitations against the state government. It plans to up the ante by bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

Kerala BJP leader V Muraleedharan (File)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have been on a statewide alert since Thursday’s hartal. So far 1,286 cases have been registered in connection with the violence and 3,282 arrested.

Pinarayi continued to point fingers at the Sangh Parivar for its deliberate attempt to create violence. Ruling out reports of failure on the part of the police, he warned of strict action against the culprits. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan too came out against the RSS for planned violence.

The BJP, on the other hand, is all set to strengthen its agitations against the state government. It plans to up the ante by bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

Senior BJP leader and MP V Muraleedharan, who had recently petitioned Rajnath on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, told Express he expected the Union Home Ministry to “take further action on the same.”

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, who welcomed the Centre’s move, expressed hope “the state would take the Centre’s communication with all its seriousness”.

Kodiyeri urged CPM cadre to maintain peace and not get provoked by the BJP. “The situation is gradually coming back to normal as district-level peace meetings have been held. The BJP bringing national leaders to the state won’t give them any political gain on the Sabarimala issue,” he told Express.

Narendra Modi RSS Sabarimala BJP Sangha Parivar

