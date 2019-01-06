Centre seeks report from Kerala government on violence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As violence, including hurling of bombs, continued in the state for the fourth consecutive day since two women in the restricted age group entered Sabarimala shrine on Wednesday, the Centre has intervened and sought a report from the Kerala government on the law and order situation.

Governor P Sathasivam had briefed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation in the state during the past two days. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Political Secretary M V Jayarajan downplayed the communication as a “routine one”, the BJP hoped the Centre “would take action on the same”.

“I don’t know whether such a communication has come but even if it has come, it would be a routine one and we’ll respond to it soon,” said Jayarajan. The violence started after two women under 50 — Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga — entered the hill shrine early Wednesday morning and Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers called hartal and took to the streets, with rival activists, mainly of CPM, clashing with them.

CPM, BJP spar on a day of sporadic violence

ON A day isolated incidents of violence reported from various corners, the CPM and the BJP traded charges. In a major development, the CPM state leadership also came out against the police.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan came down heavily on the police for the remand report in the death of Chandran Unnithan. “Some police officer must have done it without proper checking. That’s why the report says it was a planned murder,” Kodiyeri said referring to the remand report where there are strong charges against the accused.

The CPM state chief welcomed senior BJP leaders’ visit to the state. Speaking to the media here, Kodiyeri said their visit prove to be beneficial for the CPM.

“The CPM’s support base will increase with Amit Shah’s visit. The BJP has lost in all places where he had campaigned in the recent election. Even in North India, he has failed to get support,” Kodiyeri pointed out.

The CPM leader accused the RSS of planned move to create tension in the state. The attempt is to divert attention from the real issue by creating an impression of CPM-BJP clashes. The CPM workers should not be part of violence. They should not get trapped in BJP’s provocation, said Kodiyeri.

The BJP alleged that the state-wide violence is part of an attempt by the state government to divert attention from the Sabarimala issue.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan said that there is a deliberate attempt to turn the protests against the women entry in Sabarimala into clashes between the CPM and the BJP.

“The BJP and RSS activists should realise this planned operation, led by the chief minister, and not get provoked. They should try to protect the interests of Ayyappa devotees,” said Muraleedharan.