Change in climate cycle reason for temperature variations: Expert

There has been a 12 per cent decline in summer rains during the months of March and April and 6 per cent decline in the rain during North East Monsoon for the past four years.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:28 AM

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Environment scientist V Subhash Chandra Bose said the reason for temperature variations is the change in climate cycle. There has been a 12 per cent decline in summer rains during the months of March and April and 6 per cent decline in the rain during North East Monsoon for the past four years. This points at a change in the 144-year-long pattern of rainfall in Kerala. 

However, the flood in August triggered a departure from the pattern. The pattern of the monsoon rains has changed and the drop in temperature during January points at the changing climate. We can’t say that this will lead to a harsh summer this year. But definitely the summer will be simmering if there is a drop in summer rains, he said.

Former IMD director Sudevan said the drop in temperature in Kerala is due to the northerly winds. North India is facing extreme cold weather and the wind blowing from the north has caused a drop in temperature. The weather is expected to change in three days. However, there will not be rainfall when the temperature is low.

