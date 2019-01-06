Home States Kerala

Pathamuttam church issue: Collector intervenes to resolve stand-off

On the basis of assurance by the Collector and district police chief Hari Sankar, six families, staying in the church hall for the past 12 days, will return to their houses on Sunday.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The tension that prevailed in Pathamuttam following the attack on St Paul’s Anglican Church, Koombadi and its carol team, has been temporarily resolved in a meeting convened by District Collector P K Sudheer Babu on Saturday.

Speaking to Express Collector Sudheer Babu said both parties reached an amicable agreement to avoid tension in the region. “As part of averting further issues, police picketing will be strengthened there,” he said. Regarding the parish members’ concerns on the case against the assailants, Sudheer said the Crime Branch has already taken over the investigation of the case and hence all aspects, including the concerns of the victims, will be addressed.

It was on December 23 night that the carol team of the St Paul’s Church’s Sunday School youth wing and women’s wing entered into a clash with a group of people belonging the DYFI. As a consequence of the clash, the church, some houses and a couple of vehicles were attacked later in the same night. Following this, as many as 25 people, including women and children from six families found asylum in the church hall in fear of being attacked again as the accused got bail on the following day. They parish members later alleged they were facing ostracisation by DYFI members.

CPM district secretary V N Vasavan on Saturday alleged the attack on St Paul’s Church and ostracisation of parish members were a Congress-sponsored programme. According to him, the clash between the two groups on some local issue took a political turn only after the intervention of the local MLA and the reports regarding the attack were baseless

“The political drama was scripted by a priest, who was removed from pastoral activities, his nephew, church secretary and the MLA,” he said.

Pathamuttam church issue

