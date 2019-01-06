Devaswom Board serves notice to Sabarimala thantri, asserts its right to remove head priest
The thantri had performed the purification rituals after two young women entered the temple violating the age-old practice of denying entry to women in the age group of 10 to 50 years.
SABARIMALA: The Travancore Devaswom Board on Sunday served a notice to Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru seeking a written explanation on the circumstances under which he closed the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple at 10.30 am on January 2 and performed purification rituals.
Asserting that the Devaswom Board has the right to seek explanation and if needed remove the thantri, Commissioner N Vasu told media persons the TDB is the owner and administrator of Sabarimala temple and the thantri should have obtained a written permission before closing the temple. He said the thantri has been asked to furnish an explanation within 15 days.