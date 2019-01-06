Devaswom Board serves notice to Sabarimala thantri, asserts its right to remove head priest

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Travancore Devaswom Board on Sunday served a notice to Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru seeking a written explanation on the circumstances under which he closed the Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple at 10.30 am on January 2 and performed purification rituals.

The thantri had performed the purification rituals after two young women entered the temple violating the age-old practice of denying entry to women in the age group of 10 to 50 years.

READ: 'Sabarimala thantri is a 'Brahmin monster' for conducting a 'purification' ceremony'

Asserting that the Devaswom Board has the right to seek explanation and if needed remove the thantri, Commissioner N Vasu told media persons the TDB is the owner and administrator of Sabarimala temple and the thantri should have obtained a written permission before closing the temple. He said the thantri has been asked to furnish an explanation within 15 days.