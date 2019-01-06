Home States Kerala

Discontent brewing among Devaswom employees 

An air of anxiety prevailed at Sannidhanam on Saturday with rumours spreading about  a group of six Maniti activists arriving at Nilakkal to visit the hill shrine.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

sabarimala pilgrimage

A Manikandan having darshan in front of the sreekovil of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Saturday. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram/EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: While the government claims that 10 women have entered the hill abode of Lord Ayyappa during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival this year, discontent is brewing among the Devaswom employees who feel the government’s adamant stand has hurt the true devotees.

According to sources, around 70 temporary workers employed at the Aravana and Annadanam complex have already left the job and returned from Sannidhanam protesting against facilitating young women to enter the temple with police protection. 

As many as 37 workers employed at the aravana plant have handed over a letter to the Devaswom section officer, while leaving their job, expressing displeasure over facilitating women activists to enter the temple.

They pointed out the government’s arrogant stand has hurt the feelings of lakhs of Ayyappa devotees who throng the temple annually. These temporary employees are hired for two months from November 16 to January 20 on daily wages. The aravana plant workers are provided a daily wage of `800 while the workers at the Annadanam complex are provided a daily payment of `400.

Though the Devaswom Board employees have not expressed their displeasure openly, a large section of the staff is upset over the development. The demand for resignation of thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and the abuses hurled on him by ministers have left the devaswom staff agitated. The devotees keep the thantri in high esteem and the government attitude will hurt them, said an employee.

Even the police personnel deployed at sannidhanam are not happy with the attitude of bringing activists disguised to hurt the sentiments of the devotees. An air of anxiety prevailed at Sannidhanam on Saturday with rumours spreading about  a group of six Maniti activists arriving at Nilakkal to visit the hill shrine.

