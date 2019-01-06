Home States Kerala

Hartals affecting schools’ quality across Kerala

The Kerala Federation of CBSE and ICSE schools has appealed to all political parties to exclude schools from the frequented calls for shutdowns, across the state.

Published: 06th January 2019

Hartal

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hartals are degrading the quality of education imparted to over 50 lakh children in schools across the state, alleged the Kerala Federation of CBSE and ICSE schools, on Saturday.

The federation chairman T P M Ibrahim Khan said with a frequency of close to 90 hartals a year, schools are only being able to function properly for just 190 days, compared to the minimum requirement of 220 days, recommended for a holistic coverage of the prescribed syllabus. 

The federation chairman T P M Ibrahim Khan said with a frequency of close to 90 hartals a year, schools are only being able to function properly for just 190 days, compared to the minimum requirement of 220 days, recommended for a holistic coverage of the prescribed syllabus.

“If we are not able to complete the minimum target of working days, completing the syllabus will be a tough task,” said Khan. 

He said this is not a deficiency with CBSE/ICSE schools, but also with state government schools, whose standards are fast dropping.  

Kerala hartals Kerala schools Kerala Federation of CBSE and ICSE schools

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp