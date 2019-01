By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Gone are the days when mridangam players would be lugging a 15 kg mridangam on their shoulders.

Dr. Kuzhalmannam G Ramakrishnan, a mridangam artist from Swaralaya Kuzhalmannam Agraharam of Palakkad, Kerala, has invented the Sadhmridangam, which was exhibited at RSC Innovation Festival here on Saturday.

Winner of two Guinness World Records, Ramakrishnan said that while he was pursuing graduation, he always thought of easing difficulties of carrying the heavy mridangam.