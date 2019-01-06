Home States Kerala

Left govt making planned move to impose atheism on people: Nair Service Society on Sabarimala issue

Faithful cannot be blamed for coming forward to protect their faith, Nair said and accused the government of giving political colour to their protest.

Published: 06th January 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple. (Photo | EPS/Shaji Vettipuram)

By PTI

KOTTAYAM: An organisation of Kerala's forward Nair community Sunday attacked the CPI(M)-led state government over the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple, accusing it of making planned move to impose atheism on the people, and called upon all religious bodies to make peaceful efforts to protect their faith.

Lashing out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, the Nair Service Society (NSS) alleged that the government was responsible for the violence in the state after two women in the menstrual age group entered the Lord Ayyappa temple violating its centuries-old tradition.

Noting that protecting the faith of any religious denomination is essential for existence of mankind, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, in a statement, said the Sabarimala issue was also linked with all religions and communities.

"No one should be allowed to demolish that faith," he said and urged the faithful and religious organisations to come forward to react peacefully against the government's move.

The influential outfit said the government has further complicated the Sabarimala issue which could have been resolved peacefully.

He accused the government of unnecessarily clamping prohibitory orders, jailing Ayyappa devotees, creating anarchy in the state, telling lies to justify their motives, humiliating Hindu acharyas and challenging and mocking at the devotees.

This is not what people expect from a democratically-elected government, he said.

Nair said majorities of the faithful seek to protect their faith by preserving age-old traditions of the temple.

The government also has the responsibility to protect the faith of the people. If the government fails to protect the faith, the faithful will come forward to do so. They cannot be blamed for it, the NSS general secretary said.

Faithful cannot be blamed for coming forward to protect their faith, Nair said and accused the government of giving political colour to their protest.

The NSS has filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all-ages to enter the hill shrine.

The NSS had been opposing the entry of women in the menstrual age group into the temple right from the beginning and had impleaded in the Sabarimala issue in the Supreme Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sabarimala Nair Service Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp