PM Modi to kick-start BJP poll campaign in Kerala on January 15

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the election campaign of the state BJP, in Kollam on January 15, by addressing a mammoth public gathering, BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai told Express. Pillai, however, said that the finer points of the meeting are yet to be finalised.

He said the party is in a positive mode as the agitations spearheaded by it have created an impact on the people of the state. The BJP leadership also feels that the ongoing Sabarimala agitation has brought the issue to the forefront of the Kerala society and that the “misdeeds and highhandedness of the chief minister and the Left Government” have also been exposed.

The PM will primarily be speaking on the violent situation in the state and the Sabarimala issue. Pillai said party president Amit Shah’ visit is not finalised yet and that the communication finalising his trip has to come from his office. He said that several national leaders will be taking part in the BJP siege of the Secretariat on January 18.