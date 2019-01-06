Off-road race accident kills youth in Idukki

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Daughter of Tripunithura municipality councillor died during an off-road biking event at Koompanpara near Adimali in Idukki.

She was among the three people, who had reached Koompanpara riding centre, for the event. Two of the participants were women. The deceased is Chippy Rajendran, 24. Though she was rushed to a private hospital in Perumbavoor immediately after the accident, she could not be saved.

She is the daughter of Tripunithura municipal councillor Nisha and late Rajendran. Police were yet to ascertain details about the accident. The body was later shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.