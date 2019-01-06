Home States Kerala

Oommen Chandy laments attack on NSS general secretary by CPM, ministers

Oommen Chandy also said that the intolerance shown towards criticism is owing to their fascist attitude.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress working committee member and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said that the attack carried out by the CPM and ministers on NSS general secretary Sukumaran Nair is deplorable. Chandy said that Sukumaran Nair is attacked on his comments that the government has created a mess out of an issue which could have been settled amicably.

He said that instead of sorting out the allegation raised by the NSS general secretary, CPM state secretary and ministers are criticising and attacking him. Oommen Chandy also said that the intolerance shown towards criticism is owing to their fascist attitude.

He charged that the forced entry of two women who are non-believers to Sannidhanam through back door is owing to the government’s stubbornness and arrogance. Oommen Chandy said that it was not the NSS general secretary who had created communal division in the society but the Chief Minister and the government and its crystal clear.

The senior Congress leader said that no one will trust the Chief Minister’s statement that the entry of two women to Sannidhanam was not with his knowledge. He said that allegation of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan against NSS which has stood with the communal amity since the period of Mannath Padmanabhan is outrageous and a cover-up to the failure of the government.

Oommen Chandy said that the Sabarimala pilgrimage which was conducted peacefully since all these years had turned violent owing to the stand taken by the Chief Minister and the state government and charged that a communal division has taken place in the state following the wrong attitude of the government.

He also said that the Chief Minister is trying to fan up the issue instead of settling it.

TAGS
Oommen Chandy Sukumaran Nair

