Abhimanyu murder case: Kerala Police to move HC to cancel bail of accused

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sensing a possible setback for further proceedings in the Abhimanyu murder case, the police will approach the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the bail granted by the Ernakulam Sessions Court to the sixth accused in the case.

The police are of the view that releasing the accused on bail will affect the investigation, as six main culprits, who were directly involved in the murder, are yet to be arrested. The sessions court had granted bail to P M Rajeeb, hailing from Nettur, on December 15.

The police have so far filed chargesheet against 16 SDPI-PFI activists in connection with the case, while 10 others are still on the run.

The prosecution alleged the accused persons, including activists of SDPI and Popular Front of India, unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons with a common objective to kill Abhimanyu, an SFI leader of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and as a result, he was murdered.

According to a police officer, the sixth accused had played a key role in the crime. A meeting was held at his house to hatch the conspiracy to execute the offence. Hence, releasing him on bail will adversely affect the case.

While granting the bail, the court said his further detention was not necessary considering his role in the incident and the fact that he was in judicial custody for more than four months. However, the prosecution said declaring the overt act attributed against the accused as something of little consequence, will weaken the case. There may be attempts to influence the witnesses and destroy the evidence, it stated. The prosecution said the Sessions Court failed to examine the serious offence committed by the accused and his criminal antecedents.

Meanwhile, the delay on the part of the police in seeking a legal opinion with regard to the cancellation of the bail has invited criticism. However, the investigation team stated there was no such delay and the file in this regard is before the office of Director General of Prosecution.