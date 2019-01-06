Home States Kerala

Abhimanyu murder case: Kerala Police to move HC to cancel bail of accused

The police have so far filed chargesheet against 16 SDPI-PFI activists in connection with the case, while 10 others are still on the run.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Sensing a possible setback for further proceedings in the Abhimanyu murder case, the police will approach the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the bail granted by the Ernakulam Sessions Court to the sixth accused in the case. 

The police are of the view that releasing the accused on bail will affect the investigation, as six main culprits, who were directly involved in the murder, are yet to be arrested. The sessions court had granted bail to P M Rajeeb, hailing from Nettur, on December 15. 

The police have so far filed chargesheet against 16 SDPI-PFI activists in connection with the case, while 10 others are still on the run.

The prosecution alleged the accused persons, including activists of SDPI and Popular Front of India, unlawfully assembled with deadly weapons with a common objective to kill Abhimanyu, an SFI leader of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and as a result, he was murdered.
According to a police officer, the sixth accused had played a key role in the crime. A meeting was held at his house to hatch the conspiracy to execute the offence. Hence, releasing him on bail will adversely affect the case. 

While granting the bail, the court said his further detention was not necessary considering his role in the incident and the fact that he was in judicial custody for more than four months.  However, the prosecution said declaring the overt act attributed against the accused as something of little consequence, will weaken the case. There may be attempts to influence the witnesses and destroy the evidence, it stated. The prosecution said the Sessions Court failed to examine the serious offence committed by the accused and his criminal antecedents.

Meanwhile, the delay on the part of the police in seeking a legal opinion with regard to the cancellation of the bail has invited criticism. However, the investigation team stated there was no such delay and the file in this regard is before the office of Director General of Prosecution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhimanyu murder case Kerala Police Ernakulam Sessions Court 6th accused bail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp