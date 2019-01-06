Preparations completed for Erumeli Pettathullal ritual 

P T Mohanan Pillai By

SABARIMALA: The preparations for the customary Erumeli Pettathullal ritual, slated to be celebrated at Erumeli Lord Dharma Sastha temple on January 11, have been completed. The ritual, one of the important events of the Makaravilakku festival of Lord Ayyappa temple, will be held by two teams of Ambalappuzha and Alangattu.

The 500-member Ambalappuzha team, led by 91-year old Chandrasekharan Nair, will begin the ritual from Erumeli Petta Sree Dharma Sastha temple after sighting ‘Krishnaparunthu’. The Ambalappuzha team will take out the procession with caparisoned elephants carrying the ‘thidambu’ of Sree Dharma Sastha and artists playing temple percussion instruments.

On arrival in front of the fort of Erumeli Lord Dharma Sastha temple, the members of the Ambalappuzha team will be accorded a traditional reception by the Travancore Devaswom Board president and members at 1 pm.

The ritual by the Ambalapuzha team will conclude with the procession members circumambulating Erumeli Lord Dharma Sastha temple at 1.30 pm. The 300-member Alangattu team, led by the 75-year old Vijayakumar, will begin the ritual from Erumeli Petta Sree Dharma Sastha temple after sighting a star in the sky above the temple at 2 pm.

The Alangattu team will take out a procession, led by artists playing ‘chendamelam’ , ‘nadaswaram’ and ‘panchavadyam’. The ritual by the Alangattu team will conclude with the members of team circumambulating the ‘Nalambalam’ of Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 3.30 pm.