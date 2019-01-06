Home States Kerala

Preparations completed for Erumeli Pettathullal ritual 

The ritual, one of the important events of the Makaravilakku festival of Lord Ayyappa temple, will be held by two teams of Ambalappuzha and Alangattu.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The preparations for the customary Erumeli Pettathullal ritual, slated to be celebrated at Erumeli Lord Dharma Sastha temple on January 11,  have been completed. The ritual, one of the important events of the Makaravilakku festival of Lord Ayyappa temple, will be held by two teams of Ambalappuzha and Alangattu.

The 500-member Ambalappuzha team, led by 91-year old Chandrasekharan Nair, will begin the ritual from Erumeli Petta Sree Dharma Sastha temple after sighting ‘Krishnaparunthu’. The Ambalappuzha team will take out the procession with caparisoned elephants carrying the ‘thidambu’ of Sree Dharma Sastha and artists playing temple percussion instruments.

On arrival in front of the fort of Erumeli Lord Dharma Sastha temple, the members of the Ambalappuzha team will be accorded a traditional reception by the Travancore Devaswom Board president and members at 1 pm.

The ritual by the Ambalapuzha team will conclude with the procession members circumambulating Erumeli Lord Dharma Sastha temple at 1.30 pm. The 300-member Alangattu team, led by the 75-year old Vijayakumar, will begin the ritual from Erumeli  Petta Sree Dharma Sastha temple after sighting a star in the sky above the temple at 2 pm.

The Alangattu team will take out a procession, led by artists playing ‘chendamelam’ , ‘nadaswaram’ and ‘panchavadyam’. The ritual by the Alangattu team will conclude with the members of team circumambulating the ‘Nalambalam’ of  Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 3.30 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Erumeli Lord Dharma Sastha temp Erumeli Pettathullal ritual Makaravilakku festival Lord Ayyappa temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp