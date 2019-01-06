Sabarimala hartal aftermath: Violence continues in Kannur, 143 cases registered

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The violence that erupted in Kannur on the hartal day continued unabated on Saturday too with both the CPM and BJP-RSS workers attacking enemy camps and even the houses of party leaders. With bombs hurled at houses of AN Shamseer MLA, former CPM district secretary P Sasi and the ancestral house of V Muralidharan MP and the situation going out of control on Friday night, the police have strengthened their security in sensitive areas including Thalasserry.

Kannur SP G Shiva Vikram has asked the policemen on leave to report back at the earliest. A big posse of police have been stationed at many centres and SP Shiva Vikram and Collector Mir Muhammad Ali are giving instruction regarding the peacekeeping at volatile places. More forces have been deployed at various places in the district due to the continued violence. The armed force which reached Thalasserry on Saturday morning took out a route march through the town.

In light of the tension prevailing in the district, DGP Loknath Behera has asked the police to act tough on the perpetrators of violence. As the houses of political leaders were attacked, police have provided security for the houses of other prominent leaders in the district. The party offices are also being given protection.

A BJP worker was taken into custody in connection with the incident in which DYFI worker, Vysakh, was hacked by alleged BJP workers on Friday night. A case has been registered for an attempt to murder against five other BJP workers also.

Violence continued in other parts of the district also. The BJP office at Cheruthazham was set ablaze by an unidentified gang on Saturday morning. A BJP leader's house was attacked at Pappinisserry. It was the house of BJP leader Biju Thuthi, which was attacked around 3.30 am on Saturday by a bike-borne gang. They threw stones at the house and broke the window panes, the police said. Biju was not in the house during the time of the attack. This is the fourth time that the leader's house is being attacked by political rivals.

So far, the police have registered 143 cases in connection with various incidents of violence in the district in the last two days alone. They have arrested 260 persons and detained 19 persons.

DGP Behera has ordered the Kannur SP to take strict action against those involved in the attack against the leaders of political parties in the district. He has also directed to take steps to keep law and order situation under control. Three DySPs and one ASP have been given the charge to keep things under check.

The police have strengthened the security at the house of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Pandyala Mukku at Pinarayi. An additional team of 15 policemen under the ASI of Pinarayi police station has been posted near the CM's house.

Meanwhile, 27 persons were arrested in connection with the violent incidents at Thalasserry and nearby areas. Eight platoons of armed forces were also deployed in these areas to put an end to the violence which shook up the district after a long time.