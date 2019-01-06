Home States Kerala

Sanitary napkin project latest victim of official apathy

The sanitary napkin vending machine project, implemented by the LSG Departments amid much fanfare, is the latest victim of official apathy.

Published: 06th January 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary pad vending machine.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The sanitary napkin vending machine project, implemented by the LSG Departments amid much fanfare, is the latest victim of official apathy. Nearly all the machines installed in the schools are now defunct. With no maintenance, the machines now stand as relics of a project which could have become a revolutionary one.

According to Usha R, a teacher, panchayat officers had installed the vending machine as part of the women empowerment programme.

Incinerators left unused 
| Nicky Mathew

“They had even installed an incinerator. But that, as well as the vending machine, are gathering dust,” said Usha. “Everything had begun in a grand manner, but it all ends there. Just a gimmick.”

Another high school teacher Sreedevi M S said: “The vending machines have fixed size specifications. But the market is changing and so are the products. The machines need constant upgradation in terms of the tray in which the pads are fed. But that’ll happen only if the authorities concerned enquire about how the machines are faring and depute somebody to carry out maintenance work.”

“It’s also necessary to teach students the basics of using incinerators,” said Sreedevi. In many schools, with the incinerators not working, children are forced to find alternate means to dispose of the used pads. The sight that greeted a parent, who had the misfortune of having to use a washroom in a government girls’ higher secondary school, was of used pads stuffed into the broken incinerator. According to the PTA president of a school, even if the schools approach the LSGs regarding this, their complaints and requests fall on deaf ears.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanitary napkin project LSG Departments Sanitary Pad Vending Machine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp