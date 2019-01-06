Home States Kerala

Season’s first: Frosty shower for tourists at Munnar hill station

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Tourism is making a comeback in Munnar after a major slump due to the nearly three-month torrential rain and flood and the damage that it caused to Munnar’s infrastructure and environment.

Meesapulimala and Kolukkumala near Munnar are covered with a white blanket of frost drawing tourists, particularly adventurous youngsters even from abroad. The season’s first frost has covered the slopes with the temperature dipping to minus three degree Celsius.

READ: Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost

“Hundreds of tourists reached Meesapulimala to see the snow. Munnar town and surrounding areas are yet to witness snowfall,” said Benny Thomas, member of Homestays and Resort Association, Munnar. Players in the tourism industry are upbeat that a good snowfall this winter will boost the arrivals to Munnar. “There are many tourists from rest of the country and abroad who come for skiing or to just experience snow. Hopefully, this winter will have plenty of it,” Raison Clement, owner of a private resort at Munnar, said. 

