Neelakurinji blooming: Stakeholders pin hopes on cool climes

KOCHI: As neelakurinji blooming season did not stand up to the expectation as far as tourist footfall in Munnar is concerned, the stakeholders now have laid their expectation on the tumbling temperature at the hill station. As the weather in some parts of Munnar reported minus degree temperature last week, tourist operators and hoteliers expect a spurt in tourist footfall in the coming days.

Balakrishnan, Munnar unit president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, said cold weather always attract tourists to Munnar. “Whenever temperature goes down, people throng Munnar. This year, the tourism arrival is slowly picking up. If the weather continues the same for the next one month, the tourism industry and hotels will greatly benefit from it,” he said.

K S Shine, Joint Director, Kerala Tourism, said it is a positive indication that tourist flow to Munnar has increased in the recent days. He said it is the domestic tourists who come in numbers to Munnar. “On our inquiry, it was found that hotels are getting decent booking. The KFDC-owned resorts and tent houses are fully booked. Usually, the tourist arrival shows a decreasing trend after December 31. However, people are coming to enjoy the cold weather,” he said.

Considering the tourist arrival, Public Works Department will speed up the construction of roads and bridges that were damaged during the August-floods. “The PWD executive director is directly supervising the construction of work in Munnar to restore connectivity ” he said.

Neelakurinji

Though the Kerala Tourism had employed varied marketing strategies to attract tourists to Munnar during neelakurinji blooming season, expecting as many as 8 lakh tourists, the flood took a toll and only around 2 lakh tourists visited Munnar.