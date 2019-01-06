Home States Kerala

Neelakurinji blooming: Stakeholders pin hopes on cool climes

As the weather in some parts of Munnar reported minus degree temperature last week, tourist operators and hoteliers expect a spurt in tourist footfall in the coming days.

Published: 06th January 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Neelakurinji.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: As neelakurinji blooming season did not stand up to the expectation as far as tourist footfall in Munnar is concerned, the stakeholders now have laid their expectation on the tumbling temperature at the hill station. As the weather in some parts of Munnar reported minus degree temperature last week, tourist operators and hoteliers expect a spurt in tourist footfall in the coming days. 

Balakrishnan, Munnar unit president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, said cold weather always attract tourists to Munnar. “Whenever temperature goes down, people throng Munnar. This year, the tourism arrival is slowly picking up. If the weather continues the same for the next one month, the tourism industry and hotels will greatly benefit from it,” he said. 

K S Shine, Joint Director, Kerala Tourism, said it is a positive indication that tourist flow to Munnar has increased in the recent days. He said it is the domestic tourists who come in numbers to Munnar. “On our inquiry, it was found that hotels are getting decent booking. The KFDC-owned resorts and tent houses are fully booked. Usually, the tourist arrival shows a decreasing trend after December 31. However, people are coming to enjoy the cold weather,” he said. 

Considering the tourist arrival, Public Works Department will speed up the construction of roads and bridges that were damaged during the August-floods. “The PWD executive director is directly supervising the construction of work in Munnar to restore connectivity ” he said.

Neelakurinji
Though the Kerala Tourism had employed varied marketing strategies to attract tourists to Munnar during neelakurinji blooming season, expecting as many as 8 lakh tourists, the flood took a toll and only around 2 lakh tourists visited Munnar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neelakurinji blooming Kerala tourism Munnar weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 things you didn't know about the beauty queen
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp