‘Training should start at school level to deal with natural disasters’

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Children should be imparted training from the school level on the precautions to be taken in the event of a natural disaster, said Murali Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction Department, UN.

Inaugurating a seminar on ‘Natural Disasters and Survival’, held as part of Jeevanam - a comprehensive educational programme in the Kalliasserri constituency - at Payyannur College on Saturday, Murali said everyone should think about equipping themselves with the survival skills for dealing with a potential disaster.

Disasters like Ockhi and the mid-August floods were the answers to the lackadaisical approach of Malayalis who always thought they were in the safe zone. It was only when such disasters hit that the people of Kerala realised they too are vulnerable, he said. We should be aware of the measures to be adopted during such emergencies, he said.

The seminar was conducted as part of the Jeevanam project, which intended to create environmental awareness among students and keep the local bio-diversity intact with the cooperation of Kerala Environment Science Council and Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden.