Home States Kerala

UDF seeks law  to overcome SC verdict on Sabarimala

He said that the parties ruling at the Centre and the State are involved in unprecedented violence and taking law in their hands.

Published: 06th January 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition UDF has called upon the state government to convene the legislative assembly to petition the Union Government for a legislation to overcome the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala allowing entry to women of all ages to the hill shrine.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, after the UDF high power meeting here, said in a press conference: “The state government should convene the assembly to petition the Union Government to enact a legislation to overcome the verdict. The Ayyappa devotees can be treated as a special religious denomination and a legislation can be brought in. The CPM and the Chief Minister are trying to divide the state on communal lines. The recent incidents of violence following the entry of women is perpetuated by the RSS-BJP combine and the ruling CPM.”

He called upon the government to initiate stringent action against those who have indulged in violence. He said that the parties ruling at the Centre and the State are involved in unprecedented violence and taking law in their hands.

TAGS
SC verdict on Sabarimala UDF

