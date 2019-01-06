Unions not to force traders to shut shops during nationwide general strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The leaders of joint trade union on Saturday said they would not compel traders to shut shops during the nationwide general strike on January 8 and 9 in protest against the Central Government’s anti-national and anti-people policies.

CITU national leader K Chandran Pillai said Kochi Metro Rail service would be partially affected as majority of the contract staff would join the protest, but the authorities said they have not received any notice from them.

A union leader said train service would not be disrupted. Bus service will be affected. Central-state government offices, banks, ports, airports and industries will come to a standstill.

Hospital, ambulance, medical shops, newspaper, drinking water distribution and other essential services have been exempted from the strike.