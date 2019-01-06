Why no hartal there? Keralites ask Kumar 'Sang'akkara after Sri Lankan woman's visit to Sabarimala

By Online Desk

"Ji, what the hell is this! Why are you not doing anything? How could you let this happen? Is this how a responsible Swayamsevak is supposed to act during a crisis situation? Declare hartal right away!"

"Jai Gau Maatha! You are such a disappointment! I don't even know how such an irresponsible person like you become a Jilla Pramukh in a strategically important place like Sri Lanka."

"At least declare a hartal, Ji. Also, we are sending a few of our men on a boat to Lanka. Keep them out of sight of the commies and police for a few days. Things are not cool here..."

These are not dialogues from a satirical drama based on the recent BJP-backed hartal in Kerala, but the loose translations of some of the hundreds of comments on former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara's Facebook page.

Comments by Malayalam trollers on Kumar Sangakkara's Facebook page

Social media users from Kerala have been spamming posts on Sangakkara's Facebook page, following a Sri Lankan woman's successful pilgrimage to Sabarimala. The comments, mostly in Malayalam, call him a prominent leader of the RSS in the island nation, and remind him of his responsibility to protect Hindu customs, like any other "Sanghmitram" (friend of the Sangh Parivar).

Why Sangakkara?

The whole episode began on Friday when a meme appeared on Troll Republic - a popular Malayalam troll group on Facebook - after the Sri Lankan woman's entry into Sabarimala.

The post portrayed a conversation between two RSS workers who discuss the recent developments over the Sabarimala issue and finally come to the conclusion that they need to organise strong protests against the woman devotee in her homeland.

The meme ends with one man saying that he has found the ideal man to lead the campaign - Kumar "Sanghakkaaran", referring to the former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman. (Members of Sanghparivar-affiliated groups are called "Sanghakkaar" in Malayalam which sounds similar to Sangakkara).

As the post became viral, several versions of the meme started doing the rounds across social media platforms and it soon reached Sangakkara's official page.

A video of his latest luxury apartment project and multiple posts on the UAE T20X League are flooded with comments by Keralites calling him a leader of the Sri Lankan unit of the Sangh Parivar.

'Not a cool thing to do'

However, not everyone in Kerala is fine with this. Many have criticised the development as an act of cyberbullying and infringement of privacy.

"Are these people out of their minds? What is the point in writing such things on the wall of a person who has absolutely nothing to do with socio-political Kerala? This is absurdity," journalist Soumya R Krishna wrote on Facebook.

"Imagine one fine day you find your handle being flooded by random comments in a foreign language. How will you feel? Everything must have a limit. Remember how they treated Sharapova? There is nothing funny about this. Sadly, these are all leftists and liberals who talk big about privacy, individual rights and the Constitution. So unacceptable," Sudeep, an active Facebook user said.

A few Malayalam comments on Sangakkara's Facebook page

However, those who posted the comments are of the view that such acts need to be taken lightly as they don't do any harm.

"First of all, we didn't post anything personal against Sangakkara. Also, a few comments in Malayalam can do no damage to his reputation or personal life. Perhaps this might take the Sabarimala protests to more people outside India as well," said a person who didn't wish to be named.

This is not the first instance of an international athlete getting trolled by Keralites. In 2015, Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova was trolled and abused online by alleged fans of Sachin Tendulkar from Kerala, following her comment that she didn't know who the cricket legend was.



Sangakkara, so far, has not responded to the comments on his page.

A 46-year-old Sri Lankan woman entered the Sabarimala temple to offer prayers on Thursday night at around 10 PM.

The woman, identified as Sasikala, a Sri Lankan Tamil, arrived at Pampa with her husband Saravanamaran, their son and another person. Besides her passport which showed her age as 46, the woman also presented her medical records - which showed that her uterus had been removed - at the police guard room at Pampa.

Two police officers in mufti escorted her on her trek to the shrine. When news of the woman's visit broke, Ayyappa Karma Samithi members started a 'namajapa' protest at the shrine.

