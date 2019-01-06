Home States Kerala

Willing to engage with BJP if Ezhava interests are protected: SNDP Yogam

SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan had said the entry of two activists into Sabarimala temple with police protection was not right.

Published: 06th January 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan on Saturday said the SNDP Yogam stands by the sentiments of the devotees and is ready for talks with the BJP if it is willing to protect the interests of the Ezhava community.

“Right now, the BJP and the RSS support the upper-class Hindus. But that is unacceptable. Let them give prominence to our community which has so far been sidelined. Because we don’t have a fair representation in majority of the temples which are still under the control of upper-caste Hindus. If they are ready to look into these demands, we are willing to hold talks with them,” Vellappally told Express. 

“We have made our stand clear that we are with the devotees. But that does not mean we support the Sabarimala Karma Samithi which has been unleashing violence. What we now see is violence by a section of people who claim that they alone are the devotees of Sabarimala,” Vellappally said. There seems to be a discontent within the SNDP Yogam after two women in proscribed age limit entered Sabarimala for darshan with the support of the state police. 

Vellappally had said the entry of two activists into Sabarimala temple with police protection was not right.

