Young footballers ready to shine at 8th edition of TNIE GOAL

Other than trophies, the champions and runners-up will be rewarded with Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh as scholarship.

Preparations are in full swing for the TNIE GOAL 2019 which will be underway at the Maharajas College ground in Kochi from Sunday. (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The eighth TNIE GOAL, the most anticipated tournament on Kerala’s football calendar, will kick off at the Maharaja’s College Stadium on Sunday.

Organised by The New Indian Express, the inter-college tournament has unearthed talents like Sahal Abdul Samad (Kerala Blasters) and Jobby Justin (East Bengal).

Presenting youngsters with a launchpad continues to be TNIE GOAL’s mission, with the commitment remaining as strong as ever.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the event at 5 pm on Sunday at a function attended by Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain, Kerala Football Association (KFA) president K M I Mather, ex-Ireland international and former Kerala Blasters coach Terry Phelan, former India player C C Jacob and TNIE Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla.

Holders Sree Kerala Varma College (Thrissur), former winners Nirmala College (Muvattupuzha) and S N College (Kannur) will have their task cut out as their rivals in the 24-team field have come prepared.

Other than trophies, the champions and runners-up will be rewarded with Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh as scholarship. Special awards will be given away for individual performances.

SH College (Thevara) will take on MPMM SN College (Shoranur) in the opener at 6 pm. A friendly between Maharaja’s girls’ team and Sacred Heart Academy will be played at 4 pm. Final will be on January 20.

Maruti Suzuki is the presenting partner while Murugappa and ONGC are the platinum partners. Indian Oil, Kudremukh and SAIL are the associate partners. The opening and final days’ matches of the event, approved by KFA, will be telecast live on ACV.

