Kerala Youth Congress leader donates prime property to 20 landless people

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when political parties are locked in a bitter struggle for supremacy in the state, and people fighting bitter battles for land, a former Youth Congress leader and practising advocate has donated his ancestral property of 1 acre 10 cents to the landless.

He has already registered 4 cents of land each to 20 beneficiaries, the official inauguration of which will be conducted by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala in the third week of January. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will inaugurate the first instalment of financial assistance to the beneficiaries. He has named the project Gandhigram, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi and says it will be a self-sustainable housing area with all facilities.

Niyaz Chithara, former state general secretary and vice president of the Youth Congress, got one acre and ten cents of property from his mother.

When he went to Mudackal panchayat in Attingal taluk as a social worker, he found a woman along with a four year differently-abled boy waiting in the panchayat office to enquire whether there are any government schemes which provide land to the landless. She was the grandmother of the differently abled boy whose mother had left home.

The old woman was living in a shanty in penury and was frequenting the office to enquire whether there is a possibility to get land.

Niyaz said: “My inner voice urged me to do something and the result was my decision to donate the whole land to the needy.”

Niyaz registered four cents of land in the name of the father of the differently abled boy with the condition that the land will be non-transferable. He is in the process of arranging funds for the construction of these homes with the support and help of well-wishers and good samaritans.

When asked as to how he drew up the list of beneficiaries, Niyaz said: “I approached the authorities of Chithara and Mangod panchayats where there was a list of more than a thousand landless people. I sent letters to each of them, had a one to one interaction and selected the beneficiaries cutting across caste and religion.”

He adds: “the list predominantly has hapless old widows, physically challenged people and those tormented by diseases and those who deserve to be given all-out support. I did not entertain any recommendations and the whole process was done completely by me.”

Niyaz has already invested more than five lakh rupees for levelling the land and digging a pond which will provide all the water needs in the Gandhigram housing colony. The young advocate says he has taken a break from active politics and is presently concentrating on finishing the construction of the houses in Gandhigram.

The advocate, who is also a former Union chairman of Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, says: “I expect to complete Gandhigram in two years. It will have an anganwadi, a common prayer area, solar plant, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting and a vegetable farm for which land is available.”

Niyaz prefers to be known as Niyaz Bharathi as he wants to oppose the growing communal outlook of people. He lives with his family comprising his wife Samla and children Zayeen and Zayan.