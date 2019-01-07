26 days on, Karnataka police grope in dark; family demands CBI probe

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

KASARGOD: On December 11, George T J, 50, a daily wage labourer of West Eleri panchayat in Kasargod district, was shot dead at Mundrout inside Kodagu Reserve Forest in neighbouring Karnataka. Two acquaintances - Ashoka and Chandran - who were with him reported his killing the next day at Madikeri’s Bagamandala police station.

George T J

Twenty-six days on, the grieving family is still kept in the dark. The police neither have a suspect nor have recovered the weapon used to kill George. “Till date, the police have not even given us the postmortem report,” said Sophiamma Joseph, wife of the deceased. To be sure, the Karnataka police have let off Ashoka and Chandran “for lack of evidence” of any wrongdoing.

George’s family alleged the Madikeri police have not conducted an effective probe. “We want the investigation to be handed over to the CBI or at least form a special investigation team to probe the case,” she said.

Madikeri DySP K S Sundar Raj told Express both Ashoka and Chandran were peddling “cock and bull stories”. “We don’t believe them. But neither do we have anything proof against them,” he said. “The duo has, of course, violated the Forest Act by entering the reserve forest, but that is a minor charge compared to the crime at hand,” he said. “If you have any information, please share with us,” he told the reporter.

On the postmortem report, he said the investigating office couriered the report to the family on Saturday.

Questions galore

Sophiamma, a resident of Thayyeni, said she got a call from the police asking her to come and collect the postmortem report. Her son Joseph George went to the station on December 26. “When I went there, the officers asked me why I was in such a hurry,” Joseph said. Later, they told him there was “some corrections to be made in the autopsy report” and that it would be mailed to his house once they were made. “We don’t know what are the corrections,” he said. The autopsy was conducted at the Pariyaram Medical College. Sophiamma said there were several others things that did not add up. George was found dead wearing a T-shirt which does not belong to him, she said. “He does not wear T-shirts at all,” she said.

On that day, he had left home in the morning to buy milk and rice. “He was wearing a yellow shirt and lungi,” she said. Around 12.45 pm, she spoke to him over phone. “He told me he would return home soon,” she said. However, the next day, she was informed that George was shot dead.

She said her husband was a headload worker and had no idea about using guns. “Neither was he close to Chandran and Ashoka,” she said.Though, George was shot dead around 4.30 pm on December 11, the two reported his death at the Bhagamandala police station the next day morning. “If the police know the two were lying, they should find out the truth,” said Sophiamma. The police have not yet recovered George’s phone either. “All these make me wonder if there is something amiss in the investigation,” she said.

‘Investigation is on’

The Madikeri DySP said pellets from the gun has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru. “Once the FSL report comes in, we will find the type of gun used and the range at which he was shot at,” he said. Sundar Raj said the family could contact him if they had any questions.