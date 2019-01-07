Amid protests, Kerala High Court says no shutdown without a week's notice

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Observing that ‘enough is enough’ while considering the case against hartal, the Kerala High Court on Monday said any person or party which proposes to call hartal or general strike should give seven days’ prior public notice.

In a bid to prevent declaring flash hartal, the court made it clear hartal without prior notice would be unconstitutional and the responsible person or political parties would be liable for the losses caused to government and the citizen.

The High Court had earlier directed to enact a law to prohibit and regulate the conduct of hartal, but it yet not materialised. In the absence of legislation and to prevent further economic loss and also ensure normalcy of life, the intervention of the court was needed.

The court also took into

account the fundamental rights of the traders and migrant labourers who came here to earn a livelihood. The state should ensure a hartal does not affect those who do not sympathise.

Stringent action against strike-related violence, govt informs High Court

The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that violence against persons and destruction of property would be dealt with firmly. The submission was made in response to a petition filed by traders seeking police protection during the nationwide general strike called by trade unions. The government made it clear that the police would provide necessary assistance to Sabarimala pilgrims and tourists.

A circular issued by the state police chief asking district police chiefs to take strict action to maintain public order during the strike on Tuesday and Wednesday was also produced before the court. The state police chief has directed to ensure that public order is maintained and that no person is prevented from engaging in his normal activity forcibly by supporters of the 48-hour strike.

Citing the High Court’s direction that the strike should not become a forced hartal, the state police chief has ordered all district police chiefs to take precautionary measures and set up adequate police bandobast arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents. Violence against persons and destruction of property should be dealt with firmly, at the first instance itself by initiating appropriate legal action and effecting the arrest of the accused without delay, the circular stated while adding that those indulging in violence or attempting to forcibly close shops should be arrested on the spot.

Effective police action, including preventive detention, must be taken against those who try to paralyse public life, force closure of shops and establishments, pelt stones on vehicles, or prevent employees from attending offices, the state police chief has directed the district police chiefs. Further, police protection must be given to KSRTC and other public transport vehicles and bus owners’ associations should be informed in writing that police are ready to provide protection, according to the circular.

Govt to take strong action

Kochi: The government informed the High Court violence against persons and destruction of property would be dealt with firmly. It made the submission in response to a petition filed by traders seeking protection during the general strike.

On a serious note

A circular issued by the state police chief asking district police chiefs to take strict action to maintain public order during the strike on Tuesday and Wednesday was also produced before the court.

Violence against persons and destruction of property should be dealt with firmly, at the first instance itself by initiating appropriate legal action and effecting the arrest of the accused without delay, the circular issued by the state government stated