‘Attempt to make Sabarimala a tourist destination’

According to a section of devotees, the tour operators are bringing unsuspecting foreigners who love trekking to Sabarimala, citing the SC order.

Sabarimala

By Manoj Viswanathan
SABARIMALA: According to a section of devotees, the tour operators are bringing unsuspecting foreigners who love trekking to Sabarimala, citing the SC order.“The Malaysians and Sri Lankans are Tamilians who know about Lord Ayyappa and the temple’s tradition.

However, the Europeans are alien to our culture and this is a plot by the tour operators to make Sabarimala a tourist destination than a pilgrimage centre,” said Vinod Kumar, a devotee. Former TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan told Express: “Many European men had visited Sabarimala earlier. As we didn’t have a policy of restricting entry, we permitted them after obtaining a written statement that they’re devotees. We should develop Sabarimala as an international pilgrimage centre, not a tourist destination. I don’t oppose the Sabarimala airport project. But it shouldn’t be used to make Sabarimala a tourist destination.”

Gopalakrishnan said that such proposals are being made by people with ulterior motives.“We’ve to protect the customs and tradition of the temple,” he said. TDB Commissioner N Vasu said that the Board has not considered restricting foreigners’ entry into the Sabarimala temple. “For the Board, the people who arrive at the temple are all devotees. We never had verified whether the devotees have followed the customary penance and carry ‘irumudikettu’,” he said.

