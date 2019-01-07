Home States Kerala

Draft of amendments to Kerala Cooperation Societies Act ready

Kerala Bank is to be formed by merging the State Cooperative Bank (SCB) and 14 district cooperative banks (DCBs).

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cooperation Department has prepared the draft of the proposed amendments to the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act. The draft will be submitted to the Law Department for approval.

The amendment bill is likely to be presented in the Assembly immediately after the Budget session. Adherence to the Cooperative Act is among the 19 conditions put forward by the RBI while giving in-principle approval for the Kerala Bank proposal.

Kerala Bank is to be formed by merging the State Cooperative Bank (SCB) and 14 district cooperative banks (DCBs). The amendment bill envisages a two-tier cooperative system with the Kerala Bank at the centre and primary agricultural credit cooperative societies (PACS) as autonomous nodes.    

The Cooperation Department is on a war footing to fulfil all of RBI’s conditions before the March 31 deadline. The merger document has been prepared and the work study for the HR policy of the new bank has been completed. Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran will conduct the second round of discussion with staff organisations next week to finalise the policy.   

The RFP (request for proposal) document has been prepared to appoint an agency to develop the integrated IT platform for the Kerala Bank and the PACS. Balance sheets have been prepared for the 15 entities after concurrent auditing and chartered accountant’s auditing.

The department aims to bring down the gross NPA of the SCB and DCBs to five per cent.Recently, the state government had sanctioned `306.75 crore to settle the bad loans of Rubber Mark, Marketfed and Rubco with the cooperative banks. The move aimed at reducing their NPAs.

The department will conduct meetings of PACS in all districts to explain the relevance of the new bank. The government is holding consultations with DCBs which had raised apprehensions over the merger plan. General body meetings of all DCBs have to approve the merger proposal with two-third majority before March 31.

‘We hope to meet all of RBI’s conditions by March 31’

Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran said he hoped to fulfil all the 19 conditions put forward by the RBI before March 31. The Cooperation Department is making every effort in this regard. “The government will hold consultations to convince DCBs which expressed apprehensions over the merger. Staff organisations and a majority of PACS under these DCBs are in support of the merger plan,” he said.

