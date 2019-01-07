Fall in pilgrims’ flow through Erumely-Karimala forest path

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The flow of pilgrims through the traditional Erumely-Karimala forest path to Lord Ayyappa temple witnessed a sharp fall in comparison to the previous pilgrimage seasons. With hardly a week remaining for the peak Makaravilakku festival, the flow of pilgrim through the Karimala forest route slumped to 10,000 as against 20,000 to 30,000 during the corresponding period the last season.

Of the aggregate number of pilgrims on the traditional forest path, the devotees from the state showed a sharp decline, ranging from 10 to 20 per cent as against 30 to 40 per cent during the previous pilgrimage season. The sharp fall in the flow of the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple through the Erumely route during the ongoing season is mainly due to the prohibitory order and other restrictions prevailing at Sabarimala. “The present decreased flow of pilgrims on the Erumely-Karimala forest path is a pointer for the Travancore Devaswom Board and the government to look into the matter”, said Ramamurthy, a 70-year old pilgrim, who was on his 21st pilgrimage through the trekking path.