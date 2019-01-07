Home States Kerala

Fall in pilgrims’ flow through Erumely-Karimala forest path

The sharp fall in the flow of the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple through the Erumely route during the ongoing season is mainly due to the prohibitory order and other restrictions.

Published: 07th January 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

A Malikappuram holding a coconut before climbing ‘holy steps’ at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Sunday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The flow of pilgrims through the traditional Erumely-Karimala forest path to Lord Ayyappa temple witnessed a sharp fall in comparison to the previous pilgrimage seasons. With hardly a week remaining for the peak Makaravilakku festival, the flow of pilgrim through the Karimala forest route slumped to 10,000 as against 20,000 to 30,000 during the corresponding period the last season.

Of the aggregate number of pilgrims on the traditional forest path, the devotees from the state showed a sharp decline, ranging from 10 to 20 per cent as against 30 to 40 per cent during the previous pilgrimage season. The sharp fall in the flow of the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa temple through the Erumely route during the ongoing season is mainly due to the prohibitory order and other restrictions prevailing at Sabarimala. “The present decreased flow of pilgrims on the Erumely-Karimala forest path is a pointer for the Travancore Devaswom Board and the government to look into the matter”, said Ramamurthy, a 70-year old pilgrim, who was on his 21st  pilgrimage through the trekking path.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lord Ayyappa temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A forest officer was trampled to death in an elephant attack after he tried to chase it away at Shoolagiri on the TamilNadu - Andhra Pradesh border early on Monday
Shocking video: Rogue elephant attacks and kills forest officer on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border
AR Rahman will bring to life his and Gulzar’s composition ‘Jai India’. This is the official song and tune of the HWC 2018. He will then go on to perform some of his most memorable songs including Jai Ho. (Photo | PTI)
Music Maestro A. R. Rahman turns 52! Did you know these 5 things about him?
Gallery
Nationals of 45 countries and people from 13 states within the country Sunday participated in a kite festival in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. IN PICS: The following pictures are from the festival. (Photo | PTI)
Nationals from 45 countries take part in Gujarat kite festival
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp