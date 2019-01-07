Film Employees Federation of Kerala office-bearers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new office-bearers of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) for the 2019-21 period were elected in the general body meeting held at Ernakulam Town Hall on Sunday.Actor-director Renji Panicker and G S Vijayan have been elected the president and general secretary, respectively. The other office-bearers are Salam Bappu (treasurer), Jithu Joseph and O S Girish (vice-presidents) and Sohan Seenulal and Bijuraj Chekavar (joint secretaries).Executive committee members include Sibi Malayil, B Unnikrishnan, Shafi, Malu S Lal, Ranjith Sankar, Siddharth Siva, G Marthandan, Jayasurya Y S, Arun Gopi, Leo Thadevoos, Mustafa M A, P K Jayakumar, Shaji Azeez, and Sreekumar Arookutty.