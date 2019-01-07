Foreigners can visit Sabarimala for darshan: Minister

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the entry of two women aged below 50 into Sabarimala sparked controversy and violence in the state, there are questions whether the temple will be opened for foreign tourists wishing to visit the hill shrine post the customary 41-day penance or simply for a normal darshan.

As per existing rules and customs, there is no restriction on the visit of foreign tourists, who adhere to the rules and practices, to the temple.

“There is no bar on domestic or international tourists in Sabarimala, if they follow existing rules and traditions. Those coming with the ‘Irumudikettu’ after mandatory penance can climb the 18 holy steps, while others can have normal darshan,” Tourism and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

However, two female tourists from Sweden were turned back by the police the other day citing security reasons at Nilakkal.

Tourism industry experts feel spiritual tourism has been gaining momentum in the country and has made large strides across the world in recent times. The Centre has also been developing infrastructure at famed spiritual destinations under the Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Sabarimala is the only temple in India which requires 41-day penance and an ‘Irumudikettu’ to climb the 18 sacred steps; though there are provisions for darshan without penance.Experts said unlike Kumbh Mela, Jerusalem or Mecca and Madina, Sabarimala was never promoted as a pilgrim destination.

“However, if this is done in the way spiritual tourism is being promoted across the country, by providing world-class facilities and adhering to local customs, there will roughly be a 50 per cent rise in foreign tourist footfall in Kerala,” they said.

The Tourism Department has been taking tourists’ headcount at Guruvayur or Sree Padmanabhaswamy temples based on check-ins in hotels there. Sabarimala never figured in the yearly list of the department.

Senior Tourism Department officers said the department had no plan to promote Sabarimala as an international pilgrim tourist destination. “However, those wishing to visit the temple abiding existing rules and traditions can have darshan,” they said.

E M Najeeb, president, Confederation of Tourism Industry, Kerala, said the row over Sabarimala issue was discrediting Kerala’s image before the country and the government should take note of travel advisories issued by various governments including the UK, which constitutes the highest number of foreign tourists visiting the state. “If a sustainable spiritual tourism model is promoted across the country, there would be a quantum jump in foreign tourist arrivals as India is the land of ancient temples and unique traditions,” he said.